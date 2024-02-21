WV 10 closed near Logan as WVDOH removes rocks to prevent future rockslides

CHARLESTON, WV – WV 10 is closed so West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) heavy equipment crews can remove rock from a cliff above Logan that could result in future rockslides.



On Saturday, February 17, 2024, a massive rockslide occurred at mile marker 21.99 in Logan, completely blocking the road. Although WVDOH crews were able to clear away rock and debris blocking the highway, there were overhanging rocks about 70 feet above the road that could potentially fall, creating a possible hazard to the public if not removed. Therefore, WVDOH plans to remove overhanging rock before completely reopening the roadway to traffic.