WV 20 in Hinton reopen following WVDOH marathon bridge-building session

CHARLESTON, WV – Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have been hard at work designing a solution for a massive sinkhole impacting Route 20 in the Summers County town of Hinton, where bridge crews from several counties gathered this past weekend to erect a temporary bridge, which was open to traffic on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



The sinkhole is unlike any other, with a very fine ash material washing away beneath both a police station and the roadway itself. Lead discovered in the material makes the permanent solution more difficult, but a long term repair is also underway.



“West Virginia Division of Highways’ workers are the best in the country at incident management,” said Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Time and time again, they prove they can get in and get the work done. They work together, as one Department of Transportation.”