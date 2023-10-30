WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History invite artists to create ornaments for the 2023 Artistree

First Lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite West Virginians of all ages, including artists of all disciplines, to create and submit hand-crafted ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center this holiday season.



Celebrating its 12th anniversary as a First Lady initiative, Artistree 2023 asks West Virginia residents and artists to create an ornament that “Celebrates Christmas in West Virginia.”