WV Division of Motor Vehicles closed for four-day holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that all 26 regional offices will be closed from Friday, December 22, 2023 through Monday, December 25, 2023 for the Christmas holiday.



Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation making Friday, December 22, 2023 a full-day state holiday for public employees. “It is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said.



DMV regional offices in Kanawha City and Martinsburg which are normally open between 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturdays will also be closed this Saturday, December 23, 2023.



All DMV offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, for normal business hours.