WV DMV Unveils Cryptids License Plate Honoring State Folklore, Artist Jesse Corlis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia motorists soon will have a new way to showcase the Mountain State’s rich folklore.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced the release of a new “Cryptids” specialty license plate featuring some of the state’s most famous legendary creatures, including Mothman, the Flatwoods Monster, Bigfoot, Sheepsquatch and six others. The plate will be available for purchase statewide beginning Nov. 2, 2026.

Designed by West Virginia artist Jesse Corlis, the plate features nine cryptids with roots in communities across the state. The Flatwoods Monster, known locally as “Braxie,” serves as the centerpiece of the design, while Mothman appears soaring through a wooded landscape behind the creature. Other cryptids depicted include Bigfoot, Sheepsquatch, Batboy, Veggie Man, the Webster County Werewolf, Ogua and the Grafton Monster.

“First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to Jesse Corlis, the talented graphic artist who designed the Cryptid license plate, along with several other license plates you see traveling the roads of West Virginia every day,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Stephen T. Rumbaugh said the plate celebrates both West Virginia folklore and the artist’s legacy.

“As a huge fan of West Virginia’s rich folklore, I couldn’t be more excited to see legendary cryptids like Mothman and Braxie the Flatwoods Monster featured on our new license plate,” Rumbaugh said.

Corlis developed the design while working at DMV headquarters in Kanawha City. His previous work for the agency includes the popular Protect Pollinators “Bee” plate and the Turtle wildlife plate. Beyond license plate artwork, Corlis created murals and public art installations across West Virginia and neighboring states.

State officials said the plate also serves as a tribute to Corlis, who died in 2023 before the design entered production.

“Tragically, Jesse passed away in 2023 before he had the opportunity to see the Cryptid plate come to fruition,” Frazier said. “We recognize his creativity, talent and contributions to the West Virginia license plate program, and we are proud to see his work celebrated through this unique design.”

Among Corlis’ notable works are murals at the Silver Bridge Memorial in Point Pleasant, bridge piers in Charleston, the Museum of American Glass in Weston and other locations throughout the state.

The DMV said additional information about the specialty plate will be available through its website and social media channels. The plates will be available for purchase at DMV offices statewide beginning Nov. 2.