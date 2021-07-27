WV Governor Urges Vaccination as Numbers of Cases Rise again in state

“This Delta variant is different than the viruses we’ve seen before related to COVID-19,” Dr. Marsh said. “This virus is much more contagious and it’s able to spread much easier because there are such high concentrations of virus in the droplets.”



Dr. Marsh went on to point out that there were more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across America yesterday alone, and that the vast majority of new daily cases are from the Delta variant.



“If we look around the country, in the last two weeks, we’ve now seen a tripling of the number of new cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Marsh said. “As we look at West Virginia, we’re still relatively early. But, based on every other place that we’ve seen, the Delta variant will take over and be the most common variant in West Virginia real soon.



“With school coming up and with many children who still haven’t been vaccinated, it’s really important for parents and grandparents for any vaccine-eligible child to choose vaccination,” Dr. Marsh continued. “Yesterday, we saw that a 5-year-old in Georgia died from COVID-19 and reports from Alabama are talking about young people now being in their ICUs having to be put on ventilators and respirators. One doctor said that when people are about to be put on a respirator because their lungs are failing, they ask, ‘Can I get vaccinated now?’ And the doctor has to say it’s too late.



“We don’t want it to be too late for any West Virginian. There is really no time to wait. Every West Virginian that hasn’t been vaccinated is at great risk with this Delta variant. Today is the day. Now is the time.”