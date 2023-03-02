WV Hive Coffee Talks and NRGRDA Summers County Business Owners Meeting To Be Held March 3

Hinton, W.Va. – The West Virginia Coffee Talks and New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority (NRGRDA) Summers County Business Owners Meeting will both be held

at the Hinton Technology Building on March 3.

Join the WV Hive, NRGRDA, and Summers County Convention and Visitors Bureau in networking

and continued conversation about business support resources for entrepreneurs in Summers

County.

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

 Coffee and conversation at the WV Hive Coffee Talks session. Coffee Talks are designed

to provide networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and

community leaders.

 Get to know successful local entrepreneur, Tom Conway, through an informal interview

session with Judy Moore, WV Hive Executive Director and NRGRDA Deputy Director, as

they discuss the entrepreneurship journey.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

 Hear a presentation from D﻿enise Southern from the Beckley Raleigh Chamber of

Commerce about how to form and operate a Chamber of Commerce.

 Participate in an open community conversation around next steps to supporting small

businesses in the Hinton and Summers County areas.

 Talk with NRGRDA, WV Hive, and Summers County CVB representatives about what they

can do to support you.

The registration link to both free events is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-

nrgrda-summers-county-business-owners-meeting-tickets-546214671787

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said “Outreach to community and business leaders is

our mission and it starts with listening.” She also thanked Hinton city officials for their

collaboration and support of these back-to-back events.