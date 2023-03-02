WV Hive Coffee Talks and NRGRDA Summers County Business Owners Meeting To Be Held March 3

Hinton, W.Va. – The West Virginia Coffee Talks and New River Gorge Regional
Development Authority (NRGRDA) Summers County Business Owners Meeting will both be held
at the Hinton Technology Building on March 3.
Join the WV Hive, NRGRDA, and Summers County Convention and Visitors Bureau in networking
and continued conversation about business support resources for entrepreneurs in Summers
County.
10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Coffee and conversation at the WV Hive Coffee Talks session. Coffee Talks are designed
to provide networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and
community leaders.
Get to know successful local entrepreneur, Tom Conway, through an informal interview
session with Judy Moore, WV Hive Executive Director and NRGRDA Deputy Director, as
they discuss the entrepreneurship journey.
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Hear a presentation from Denise Southern from the Beckley Raleigh Chamber of
Commerce about how to form and operate a Chamber of Commerce.
Participate in an open community conversation around next steps to supporting small
businesses in the Hinton and Summers County areas.
Talk with NRGRDA, WV Hive, and Summers County CVB representatives about what they
can do to support you.
The registration link to both free events is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-
nrgrda-summers-county-business-owners-meeting-tickets-546214671787
Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said “Outreach to community and business leaders is
our mission and it starts with listening.” She also thanked Hinton city officials for their
collaboration and support of these back-to-back events.