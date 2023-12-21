WV Hive Network Welcomes Taylor Parent as Regional Business Advisor

Beckley, W.Va. (Dec. 21, 2023) – Taylor Parent has joined the West Virginia Hive Network as a

regional business advisor, assisting entrepreneurs and business leaders in the organization’s 13-

county region.

A West Virginia native and Concord University graduate, Parent brings considerable sales and

marketing experience to WV Hive clients. After earning her bachelor’s degree in Recreation

and Tourism Management, she began working with restaurant business owners by helping

them with productivity and customer satisfaction while driving revenue and sales. She is well

versed in a diverse portfolio of products and current market trends and has a strong

background in the food and beverage industry.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority, said, “We are excited Taylor has joined our team! She has an

extensive amount of knowledge and experience working in the food industry and will be a huge

asset to our team and clients, providing valuable guidance to our food service businesses. She

takes great pride in her relationship-building skills and is ready to support our region’s

entrepreneurs through every step of their business challenges.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority, serving entrepreneurs and small business owners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas,

Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell,

Logan, and Mingo Counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at

wvhive.com.