WV Hive Offering Free ‘Get Started’ Business Training for HubCAP Communities

Throughout Southern West Virginia April 8 Through July 11

Initial CO.STARTERS Session is in Montgomery on April 8

Beckley, W.Va. (April 3, 2024) – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia

Community Development Hub (The Hub), in support of their HubCAP program, is offering free

in-person and virtual CO.STARTERS “Get Started” training sessions throughout southern West

Virginia between April 8 and July 11. Each session will cover the same material but are available

at multiple locations. The training sessions are free, thanks to funding from the HubCAP

program, provided by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA)..

These CO.STARTERS “Get Started” workshops are targeting Fayette County businesses,

especially those located in the three HubCAP communities: Montgomery, Smithers, and Oak

Hill. The initial session is in-person from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. April 8 at City Hall, 321 4th Avenue,

Montgomery, W.Va. Refreshments will be provided. Register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/montgomery-costarters-get-started-tickets-

867808888747?aff=oddtdtcreator

Other sessions include:

May 6 – Smithers, W.Va. – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 9 – Virtual – 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

May 13 – Oak Hill, W.Va. – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 11 – Virtual – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Register for these sessions here.

Built on the CO.STARTERS model, this four-hour workshop helps participants work together to

explore their ideas through the CO.STARTERS business modeling canvas, learn how to refine

their models through meaningful customer feedback, and define next steps. Each in-person

session will also incorporate a review of data collected through a survey from that individual

HubCAP community.

Mary Legg, senior business advisor at the WV Hive, said, “Whether just getting started, stuck on

a particular issue, or in need of a refresher, Get Started will provide the jumpstart needed to

get entrepreneurs moving.”

Three crucial needs faced by new entrepreneurs are addressed:

Part 1 – Explore Your Idea: In this section, participants learn how the CO.STARTERS canvas can

help get ideas out of their heads into a format that can be refined over time. They also dive

deep into understanding their customers.

Part 2 – Refine Your Model: Once ideas are mapped out on the canvas, participants learn how

to use customer feedback to refine them. They also are encouraged to find ways to start small

in order to get in front of customers sooner and begin testing their ideas.

Part 3 – Define Next Steps: As the workshop concludes, participants define actionable steps

that can be taken in the next hour, day, week, and month to move their ideas forward.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the NRGRDA, said, “The

WV Hive offers comprehensive free business advising and technical assistance to help

entrepreneurs take their business ideas from concept to reality. We have assisted hundreds of

new start-ups in all of our 13 southern West Virginia counties and this experience – paired with

the community development work of The Hub and the CO-STARTERS training – we are excited

to help make a difference for small businesses in Fayette County.”