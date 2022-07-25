WV Hive, WVU Tech Launch Lab to Host

Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on Sept. 13, 2022
Beckley, WV – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia
University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, will host a Pitch Southern West
Virginia business idea competition on September 13, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Tech
campus in Beckley, W.Va.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab who is serving as coordinator of the event,
said a panel of judges will select three top entries, with the winner earning a $2,000 prize. The
three top business presenters will receive awards in the competition, with an additional prize
package of customized technical assistance, awarded to the entrepreneur with the best STEM
(science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) -focused business idea.
Those eligible to participate include WV Hive clients, WVU Tech students and entrepreneurs of
the southern West Virginia counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster,
Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell.
The business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in
operation for less than three years. The best proposals submitted will be invited to give five-
minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the reviewers. The reviewers will
engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea
Competitions are back following COVID-19 and is expecting a substantial turnout of proposals
and a competitive environment at the September event.
“This is our first major entrepreneurship focused initiative with the WVU Tech Launch Lab since
announcing our new partnership earlier this year. The partnership between the WV Hive and
Tech Launch Lab was developed to help build upon the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have
created in southern West Virginia,” said Moore. “We are very fortunate to have such a
wonderful partner to help strengthen the resource pipeline for our entrepreneurs.”
#
The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development
Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area
includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas,
Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the WV Hive can
be found at wvhive.com.
Country Roads Angel Network, administered by the New River Gorge Regional
Development Authority’s WV Hive, is a non-profit corporation based in Beckley and serving
all 55 counties of the Mountain State. CRAN offers emerging businesses early stage, seed
funding to bring their creations to market. CRAN has recruited qualified investors to
evaluate, invest in, and mentor individual startup businesses and completes the
NRGRDA ecosystem of innovation and health, attracting a new economy to a region of
boundless natural beauty and possibilities. wvcran.com
For more than 120 years, WVU Tech has been building a powerful reputation for academic rigor
and for producing graduates with real-world skills. While our faculty enjoy an environment that
encourages research and professional development, our primary focus is on classroom
instruction and ushering our students into successful careers. More information is available at
wvutech.edu.