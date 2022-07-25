WV Hive, WVU Tech Launch Lab to Host

Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on Sept. 13, 2022

Beckley, WV – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia

University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, will host a Pitch Southern West

Virginia business idea competition on September 13, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Tech

campus in Beckley, W.Va.

Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab who is serving as coordinator of the event,

said a panel of judges will select three top entries, with the winner earning a $2,000 prize. The

three top business presenters will receive awards in the competition, with an additional prize

package of customized technical assistance, awarded to the entrepreneur with the best STEM

(science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) -focused business idea.

Those eligible to participate include WV Hive clients, WVU Tech students and entrepreneurs of

the southern West Virginia counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster,

Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell.

The business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in

operation for less than three years. The best proposals submitted will be invited to give five-

minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the reviewers. The reviewers will

engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea

Competitions are back following COVID-19 and is expecting a substantial turnout of proposals

and a competitive environment at the September event.

“This is our first major entrepreneurship focused initiative with the WVU Tech Launch Lab since

announcing our new partnership earlier this year. The partnership between the WV Hive and

Tech Launch Lab was developed to help build upon the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have

created in southern West Virginia,” said Moore. “We are very fortunate to have such a

wonderful partner to help strengthen the resource pipeline for our entrepreneurs.”

#

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area

includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas,

Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the WV Hive can

be found at wvhive.com.

Country Roads Angel Network, administered by the New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s WV Hive, is a non-profit corporation based in Beckley and serving

all 55 counties of the Mountain State. CRAN offers emerging businesses early stage, seed

funding to bring their creations to market. CRAN has recruited qualified investors to

evaluate, invest in, and mentor individual startup businesses and completes the

NRGRDA ecosystem of innovation and health, attracting a new economy to a region of

boundless natural beauty and possibilities. wvcran.com

For more than 120 years, WVU Tech has been building a powerful reputation for academic rigor

and for producing graduates with real-world skills. While our faculty enjoy an environment that

encourages research and professional development, our primary focus is on classroom

instruction and ushering our students into successful careers. More information is available at

wvutech.edu.