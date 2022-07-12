WV One Stop Business Center moved to new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs

“The process that used to take up to ten days to open a new business in West Virginia can now take less than one hour,” said Secretary Warner. “One Stop has streamlined the start-up process for tens of thousands of new businesses over the last five years.”The WV One Stop was founded by Secretary Warner in 2017. It also features two regional offices referred to as “Business Hubs.” The Business Hubs are located in Clarksburg (153 West Main Street) and in Martinsburg (229 East Martin Street), and offer the same in-person business services that customers enjoy here in the Capitol City.Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.