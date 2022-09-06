WV Preparing to Provide Omicron Boosters

The Omicron booster shot is recommended for those age 12 and older who completed the primary series (for most people that’s the first two shots of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax), and their most recent COVID-19 shot of any kind was at least 2 months ago. Dr. Amjad added, “We strongly recommend you stay up to date on your vaccines to provide increased protection against illness and severe outcomes from COVID. If you have any questions, your vaccine provider can help answer any questions you may have.”The WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, is being updated this weekend with the new booster changes. The calculator makes it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.