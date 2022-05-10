WV Primary Election set for Tuesday, May 10th; Warner announces a secure website for the public to monitor Primary Election results on Tuesday night

Charleston, W.Va – West Virginia’s 2022 Primary Election is set for Tuesday, May 10th. A total of 1,135,437 registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot. The WV Secretary of State’s Office hosts an official online website to announce vote totals reported by the state’s 55 county clerks. A link to the website is posted on GoVoteWV.com, and county clerks will begin adding unofficial results to the website after the polls close at 7:30 pm. The website will be updated in real-time throughout the night.

Click this link to go directly to the WVSOS Election Night Reporting System. “We want West Virginia voters, candidates, and the media to know that our Election Night Reporting System is the trusted source for Tuesday’s election results,” said Secretary Warner. “We invite everyone to join us on Tuesday evening to monitor election results coming in from all 55 counties”. According to unofficial numbers released by the WV Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, a total of 58,684 voters voted early in person. Early voting ended at 5:00 pm on Saturday. In addition, another 3,897 registered voters have cast and returned an absentee ballot. According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a total of 1,680 polling locations will be open throughout the state on Tuesday. Polls are open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm. It will take more than 8,500 trained poll workers to administer and manage Tuesday’s Primary Election. To learn more about Tuesday’s Primary Election, visit the WV Secretary of State’s secure election website at: GoVoteWV.com Warner also wants to remind citizens who may witness election violations to report them to his office. Possible fraud and illegal activities can be reported by calling the toll-free WV Election Fraud Hotline at 877-FRAUD-WV.