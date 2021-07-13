WV Schools launch vaccination campaign

Charleston, WV- (WWNR) To encourage eligible school-aged children, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is sponsoring the I Got Vaxxed Competition.

Currently, children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The high school, middle school, and elementary school with the largest percentage of vaccinated staff and students will each win $5,000 to use for their prom, fun fair, pep rally, or any student-based activity. Schools are encouraged to poll their student populations to learn how students would like the funds to be used to encourage full participation.

The competition is completely voluntary. The online form to submit the number of faculty, staff, and students vaccinated at your school will be available August 15. Submissions are due October 1, 2021, and the winning schools will be announced the week of October 3, 2021. Read more here: https://wvde.us/igotvaxxed/