WV Secretary of State Kris Warner Reminds Public to Rely on Official Election Sources

Charleston, W.Va. – With the November 3 General Election approaching, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is reminding election officials and the public to rely on the Secretary of State’s Office and their county clerks for authoritative information about West Virginia election law and the administration of elections. The Secretary of State’s Office has received reports of election-related training being offered by organizations outside the state’s official election administration structure. While election security and preparedness are important priorities,



Warner emphasized that unofficial training should not be confused with official guidance on West Virginia election law or election procedures. “Our office and our county clerks are the trusted sources for information about what West Virginia law requires and how our elections are conducted,” Warner said. “We encourage election officials and the public to verify election-related information with us before relying on outside sources.”



Warner emphasized that election security requires coordination, preparation, and communication among the officials and agencies responsible for protecting the election process. “The Secretary of State’s Office works with our state and federal partners to assess potential threats and security concerns before Election Day,” Warner said. “We also work closely with our county clerks to ensure they have the information, resources, and preparation necessary to respond to issues and conduct a safe, secure, and orderly election.” “Election security is a shared responsibility, and we want West Virginians to ask questions, raise concerns, and report potential threats,”



Warner said. “The best place to start for official election guidance is the Secretary of State’s Office or your county clerk.” West Virginians can find official election information at GoVoteWV.com and sos.wv.gov, or by contacting their county clerk.