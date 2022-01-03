WV Secretary of State Mac Warner releases “2022 Running for Office Guide” for candidates and political committees

Charleston, WV – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has released the 2022 Running for Office Guide, offering detailed guidance to political candidates for the upcoming state elections. The 2022 Running for Office Guide can be found at sos.wv.gov/elections. Warner said that candidates interested in running for office in 2022 should review the House of Delegates, State Senate and Congressional District maps located at GoVoteWV.com. Candidates should contact their county clerk to confirm the district based on their legal residence. In addition to residency requirements, candidates for partisan nominations in the May 10 Primary Election must not have been a member of another recognized political party for at least 60 days prior to filing to become a candidate. Candidate registration will take place January 10-29.

The Guide also includes the financial reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees and political committees. Warner said that the state’s online Campaign Finance Reporting System is easy to use and provides greater transparency than ever before into West Virginia candidates’ finances. According to Secretary Warner, voter registration and a 2022 election calendar can also be accessed online anytime at GoVoteWV.com. Detailed information about running for office may be found in the 2022 Running For Office Guide.