WV SOS Warner recognizes two Woodrow Wilson High School seniors for their effort to register classmates to vote

Charleston, W.Va – On Wednesday, March 7th, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted two student leaders from Woodrow Wilson High School (WWHS) as his honored guests at the State Capitol. Camden Johnson and Presley Jarrell – both members of the 2024 graduating class at WWHS – were recommended by their principal to represent their high school as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to register members of the senior class to vote. Nominations for Honorary Secretaries of State are only accepted by those high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the Award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85% of their eligible senior class to vote. Started by the WV Secretary of State’s Office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement commemorates West Virginia’s late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.