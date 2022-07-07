WV State Police Release Name of Man Killed Near the Crossroads Mall Wednesday.

Bradley, WV – (WWNR) – WV State Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot late Wednesday morning on Robert C Byrd Drive near the Crossroads Mall.



The suspect has been positively identified as 36 year old Matthew Scott Jones of Culpeper, Virginia, according to a news release issued by Captain R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.



Initial calls received about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road.



The suspect then stole a truck reported as being blue in color and fled in an unknown direction. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle.



The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley. The armed suspect exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement.



During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death.



Maddy said that at this time no further information will be released and the investigation is ongoing.



Video of the shooting was circulating on social media Wednesday. In the video, Jones walks onto the four-lane freeway while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers were in pursuit with their guns drawn. Jones alternately pointed the object in his hand at his head and raised it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.



An officer shot Jones, who fell to the ground. Then authorities fired several more times, even as he lay unresponsive.