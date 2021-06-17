WV State Police Seeking the public’s Help Identifying suspect.

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) The West Virginia State Police is seeking assistance in identifying and locating the individual depicted in the attached photograph. The unknown suspect used stolen personal information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at City National Bank in Kanawha City on May 24, 2021. The suspect was driving a dark colored vehicle and he has a tattoo on his left hand. Anyone with information is urged to to contact Cpl. Sayer at the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment at (304) 558-7777.