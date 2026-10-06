WV Supreme Court Consolidates Vaccine Cases, Sets Stage for High‑Level Oral Arguments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has consolidated two major cases challenging the state’s school vaccination requirements and will hear them under Rule 20, a designation reserved for issues of significant public importance and constitutional questions.

The Court issued an order and Rule to Show Cause in Case No. 25‑740 and Case No. 25‑836, collectively known as “the vaccine case.” The consolidation means both matters will be argued together at a date to be set by the Clerk of Court.

Rule 20 arguments are typically reserved for cases involving first‑impression issues, constitutional challenges, or conflicts among lower‑court rulings. Each side will receive 20 minutes for oral argument unless otherwise directed.

The Court also granted Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s request to participate as amicus. He will receive five minutes of the respondents’ allotted time.

The two cases stem from a Raleigh County circuit court ruling that granted a permanent injunction and class‑action certification to parents challenging West Virginia’s long‑standing mandatory vaccination rules for school attendance. The Board of Education appealed the final order in Case No. 25‑836, while Case No. 25‑740 sought a writ of prohibition to halt the lower‑court proceedings.

The Clerk has not yet scheduled oral arguments. The Court’s October docket is full, leaving Nov. 4 as the only remaining open argument day in the current term, which adjourns Nov. 13. Any case heard on Nov. 4 would require a decision by the end of term. If not scheduled this fall, arguments would move to the Court’s next term beginning Jan. 12, 2027.

The date will be posted on the Court’s docket once finalized.