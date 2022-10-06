WV WIC Announces Increase in Cash-Value Benefits

Effective October 1, 2022, WV WIC will issue the following increased CVB benefits per month:Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.00.Pregnant women of twins will receive $49.00.Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.00.Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.00.Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.A child 12 months through age five will receive $25.00.“The increase in benefits prioritizes consistent access to nutritious foods for all WIC participants,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences.”



Aside from nutrition benefits, WIC also provides nutrition counseling, parenting advice, breastfeeding support, food assistance and referral support to help families live healthier lives. WIC services are free for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and children up to the age of five. Learn more at dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.



For additional information regarding the CVB increase, contact your local WIC clinic.