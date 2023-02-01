WV WIC Announces Infant Formula Changes

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services. WV WIC continues to offer virtual benefit issuance, as well as virtual nutrition services and breastfeeding education. To find a WIC clinic, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC/Pages/Clinic-Search.aspx.