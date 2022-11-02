WV WIC Celebrates National Family Literacy Month in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, is highlighting the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month.



West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program, which stresses the importance of tracking milestones in how a child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves from birth to five years.



“West Virginia WIC is dedicated to ensuring all families receive proper, adequate nutrition, which is critical for learning,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “Reading is one way families can engage a child’s imagination and promote effective communication to help them reach developmental milestones.”