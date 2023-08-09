WV WIC Celebrates National Farmers Market Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (West Virginia WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health – Office of Nutrition Services, celebrates West Virginia farmers as part of National Farmers Market Week, August 6-12, 2023. National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration that highlights the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. Governor Jim Justice has also proclaimed August 6-12, 2023, as Farmers Market Week in West Virginia.



“West Virginia farmers provide residents with access to healthy, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “West Virginia WIC recognizes the importance of expanding agricultural opportunities that assist and encourage the next generation of farmers, generate farm income to help stimulate business development and job creation, and build community connections through rural and urban linkages.”