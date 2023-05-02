WVDEP accepting applications for 2023 grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine lands

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML) is taking applications for a portion of $29.3 million in grant funding available for economic development projects.



The federal funding is available through the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program and projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on Aug. 3, 1977.



A map of known AML sites in West Virginia can be found here.



The 2023 grant application, application tips and guidelines, and other helpful resources are available on the WVDEP’s AMLER web page. Completed applications are due Friday, June 30, 2023.



All projects must receive final approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE).



An advisory committee composed of representatives from the WVDEP, state Departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Transportation, and the Governor’s Office, is responsible for determining project eligibility and advancing recommended projects to OSMRE.



Recent projects that have received AMLER funding include Renaissance Village in McDowell County, Appalachian Abattoir in Kanawha County, I-79 Technology Park in Marion County, Rustic Ravines in Wayne County, and several Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority projects in Boone and Lincoln Counties.



Since 2016, the AMLER Program has committed $181 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields.



For more information about the AMLER program, contact the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands at 304-926-0499 or DEPAMLER@wv.gov.