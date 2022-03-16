WVDEP accepting comments for upcoming Water Quality Standards Triennial Review

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is accepting recommendations for revisions to Legislative Rule §47 CSR 2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.” This rule establishes requirements governing standards of water quality for the surface waters of the state.



State water quality standards are developed to help protect and preserve water quality necessary to meet and maintain designated or assigned uses, such as swimming, recreation, public water supply, and aquatic life.



The WVDEP is accepting these recommendations for suggested rule changes in preparation for the Water Quality Standards Triennial Review, as required by the federal Clean Water Act. The WVDEP reviews these recommendations before determining changes that will be proposed in 2023 for the 2024 Legislative session.



The agency will accept comments, recommendations, and any supporting scientific information through April 15, 2022.



Comments, recommendations, and information can be sent via email to WQSComments@wv.gov, or via regular mail to:



Brian Bridgewater

Water Quality Standards, DWWM

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th St., S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304



A public meeting is also scheduled for June 28, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at WVDEP Headquarters in Kanawha City, located at 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304.



The public can attend virtually at the following link: meet.google.com/vuu-kkyq-jww; or by phone at 1-347-554-7633 (PIN: 794 509 302#).



The meeting link and call in number are available in the Upcoming Events section of the WVDEP’s homepage.