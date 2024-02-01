WVDEP announce second phase of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

Grant selections were made from this list of respondents following a comprehensive review process based on certain minimum requirements and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines to ensure the funds are used efficiently and effectively and have a significant potential for positive community impact. The selected projects span the state, from Weirton in Hancock County to Wyoming County, showcasing the widespread need for such an initiative.



“This program is about more than just tearing down old buildings – it’s about building up our communities, making them safer, and preparing them for future productive use,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “We’re not just clearing away the old; we’re laying the foundation for the new.”



The WVDEP will administer the funding and is committed to providing technical assistance and support throughout the execution of these projects. Selected communities will have 12 months to spend their budgeted amount, with the possibility for a single six-month extension. No payments will be made until demolition work is completed and all required supportive documentation has been submitted.