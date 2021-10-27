WVDEP approves 17 applicants for Fiscal Year 2022 CED recycling grants. Fayetteville Receives $5,448.00.

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced Tuesday that 17 applicants have been approved for grant amounts totaling $131,987 from the agency’s Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program.



Established in 2008 under the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the CED Program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the State. The fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED recycling grants to conduct electronic device collection events and support ongoing collection programs.



The program aims to annually update registration status for CED manufacturers, determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products, and award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert CEDs from the waste stream. A list of the CED brands which have approved, free take-back programs can be found in the West Virginia Materials Recycling Directory on REAP’s recycling and litter grant programs webpage.



The grant recipients are:



Village of Barboursville: $6,500.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for two collection events.



Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $12,000.00

To fund transportation costs and shipping supplies for the County’s ongoing collection program.



Brooke County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services, wages, camera expenses, and advertising for collection events.



Cabell County Solid Waste Authority: $5,750.00

To fund wages, advertising, and traffic control equipment for county collection events.



Calhoun County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services, wages, and advertising for a collection event.



Town of Fayetteville: $5,448.00

To fund e-cycling services and wages for two collection events.



Kanawha County Commission: $6,100.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for six collection events.



Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for a collection event.



Mingo County Commission: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services for a collection event.



Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority: $8,500.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for a collection event.



Morgan County Solid Waste Authority: $6,680.00

To fund e-cycling services, advertising, and educational pamphlets for two collection events.



City of Morgantown: $7,919.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for three collection events.



Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for a collection event.



Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services, advertising, and educational materials for a collection event.



Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority: $9,500.00

To fund e-cycling services and advertising for a collection event.



Roane County Solid Waste Authority: $5,425.00

To fund e-cycling services, wages, and advertising for the County’s ongoing collection program and collection events.



Town of White Hall: $1,165.00

To fund e-cycling services and wages for a collection event.