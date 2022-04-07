WVDEP, Clay Center hosting Earth Day event

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has partnered with the Clay Center in Charleston for a day of environmental education for area grade school-age students.



The WVDEP’s annual Earth Day Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at the Clay Center.



“Since we missed celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day due to COVID-19, the Clay Center and the WVDEP are offering free access to students from all counties, who register in advance, to the Clay Center Avampato Museum and to the Caperton Theater, where a short, educational film can be viewed,” said Annette Hoskins, director of the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program.



Other Earth Day Celebration activities include approximately 15 outdoor displays promoting environmental education, resource conservation and environmental stewardship. Exhibitors will include federal, state and local agencies, as well as environmental groups. More than 300 students are expected to attend this year’s event. All exhibitors will be set up on the terrace in front of the Clay Center. In the case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.



To register a school group, contact the Clay Center at 304-561-3570 or email groupreservations@theclaycenter.org. For additional information, call Annette Hoskins at 304-926-0499 ext., 49759.