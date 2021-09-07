WVDEP hosting five tire collection events in September- Raleigh & Nicholas Counties included

Individuals may dispose up to 10 tires per person

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting five free tire collection events in September.



The five events are:

Doddridge County: September 8th at the Antero gravel lot (Approximately 1/4 mile from the Shell station on Snowbird Road) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Barbour County: September 15th at the Barbour County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Nicholas County: September 15th at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center (3 Armory Way) in the lower level parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Jackson County: September 25th at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Cottageville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raleigh County: September 29th at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center (200 Armory Drive) in the upper gravel parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.



Ongoing tire collection events include:

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center.

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center

Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot)

Hancock County: Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information

Mason County: Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information

Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Tucker County: The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill

Wayne County: The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority

Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.