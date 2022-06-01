WVDEP hosting four free tire collection events in June

Charleston, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting four free tire collection events in June.



The four events are:Lincoln County: Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin.Webster County: Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6248 Webster Road in Cowen.Braxton County: Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kenton Meadows Warehouse, just across the Elk River bridge on Little Buffalo Road in Gassaway.Wood County: Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.



Ongoing tire collection events include:

Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin’s Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro



Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill



Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center



Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information



Summers County: The last Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Safe and Sound Security Systems located at 2128 State Highway 3



Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.