WVDEP now accepting comments on restoration plan for Little Kanawha River Watershed

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management – Watershed Assessment Branch (WAB) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual public meeting for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for select streams in the Little Kanawha River watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.



Select streams in the watershed do not meet fecal coliform bacteria, total iron, pH, dissolved aluminum, and/or dissolved oxygen water quality standards. For detailed information and resources for the TMDL, visit https://dep.wv.gov/WWE/watershed/TMDL/Pages/default.aspx and select the Little Kanawha River watershed in the Hydrologic Group D list at the bottom of the page. An interactive overview of the project is available here.



WVDEP staff will host a virtual meeting to present an outline of the TMDL development process and answer questions on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and can be accessed using the information below:



Little Kanawha TMDL Public Meeting

Video call link: meet.google.com/itm-ovqm-hzi

Or dial: (‪US‬)‪+1 225-306-8657‬, PIN: ‪293 008 330#‬



Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, July 17, 2023 and should be emailed or mailed to:



Email: depwab@wv.gov

Nick Murray

ATTN: Draft Little Kanawha River TMDL Comments

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th St. S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304



After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.



The Watershed Assessment Branch is responsible for monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the quality of streams, rivers, lakes, and wetlands in West Virginia and prepares restoration plans if these waters are not supporting their designated uses. To date, WAB has developed restoration plans for approximately 15,000 miles of stream in West Virginia, resulting in the control of pollution and forming the basis to seek federal funding for non-point projects. For more information, visit the WVDEP’s watershed management webpage.