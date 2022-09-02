WVDEP opens 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 20th Annual 2023 Adopt-A-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15.



The following rules for the contest apply: Photos must be taken in West Virginia. The photo must contain flowers growing along the road and the road must be visible in the frame. Entries must be in electronic format and can be submitted online or to dep.aah@wv.gov as email attachments. Entries can also be submitted using CD or USB Drive and mailed to: WVDEP REAP

Adopt-A-Highway Program

601 57th Street S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

(Mark envelope “RIB Calendar Contest”) Photo entries must be submitted in landscape orientation and dimensions capable of an 8″x10″ print in high resolution. Print quality demands the photos have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or better. Low resolution images may be inadequate and not considered. Name, address, phone number, e-mail address, a short description of the most prominent flower depicted, and location and county where the photo was taken must be included with each photo entry. Photos become the property of the state and will not be returned. No more than three entries may be submitted per person and no more than one entry per person will be selected.