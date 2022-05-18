WVDEP, Project WET, and partners offering three water camps this summer

Charleston, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Project Water Education Today (Project WET) program is partnering with West Virginia Science Adventures (WVSA) and the National Youth Science Foundation (NYSF) to offer three Wonders of Water camps in Davis, Fayetteville and Huntington this summer.



The Wonders of Water camp was created to introduce students to different water-focused careers in West Virginia and to highlight the importance of water in our environment and daily life. Young biologists and environmental enthusiasts will learn about water use, their local watersheds and wetlands, and how to identify aquatic life, such as macroinvertebrates and fish, while conducting hands-on Project WET activities that connect them to their local water resource.



The WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP), Watershed Assessment Branch (WAB) and Watershed Improvement Branch (WIB) are partnering with the agency’s Project WET coordinator to lead the camps. Water partners from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, US Forest Service, National Weather Service, Friends of Blackwater, Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, Friends of the Cheat, Huntington Stormwater Utility, West Virginia American Water, Charleston Stormwater Program and others will be offering field experiences as part of the camp. Camp dates are listed below:Wonders of Water in Huntington (Cabell County): June 6, 2022 through June 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Wonders of Water in Fayetteville (Fayette County): July 11, 2022 through July 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Wonders of Water in Davis (Tucker County): July 18, 2022 through July 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Wonders of Water camps are for students enrolled in fourth grade through ninth grade and include snacks and lunch. Visit the camp links or the WVSA website for additional details such as camp costs, scholarships, registration and more.