WVDEP, Reconnecting McDowell to host water festival in McDowell County

Charleston, WV – Over 180 fourth grade students from Bradshaw, Iaeger, Fall River, Welch, and Kimble elementary schools and Southside K-8 School will be participating in the McDowell County Water Festival at Linkous Park in Welch on Thursday.



The day-long event is being hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and Reconnecting McDowell. Students in attendance will experience outdoor learning on various water education topics to promote awareness, knowledge, and stewardship of water resources.



The event is open to the media.



Topics will include West Virginia’s state fish, the water cycle, groundwater, nonpoint source pollution, and aquatic life, with presenters from Welch Kiwanis, the City of Welch, the City of Kimball, WVU Extension Service and 4-H, the McDowell County Solid Waste Authority, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, West Virginia State Parks, Friends of the Tug Fork River, the WVDEP Youth Environmental Program, the National Park Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the McDowell County Visitors Bureau.



For more information, contact Tomi Bergstrom, WVDEP Project Water Education Today coordinator, at 304-926-0499 ext. 43862 or Tomi.M.Bergstrom@wv.gov.