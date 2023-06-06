WVDEP’s Brownfields Revolving Fund receives $1 million in federal grant funding

Charleston, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) has received $1 million in supplemental grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Brownfields Revolving Fund (BRF). The BRF offers no-interest or low-interest loans to eligible local government entities, nonprofits, and private sector businesses to remediate eligible brownfield sites for redevelopment purposes.



The WVDEP’s BRF was selected to receive the additional funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) because it is a high-performing program with significantly depleted funds. Since 2016, the BRF has successfully provided loans or sub-grants totaling over $700,000 for three cleanup projects, including the City of Wheeling’s efforts to redevelop the former Penn-Wheeling Closures site.



The BIL funding will extend the loan program’s capacity to assist more cleanup and redevelopment projects across West Virginia. More information is available on the BRF webpage and interested parties are encouraged to contact the WVDEP at DEPBrownfieldsRevovingFund@wv.gov.



“Our Brownfields Revolving Fund is a tremendous asset for West Virginia by helping to transform eyesores into opportunities for new jobs and revitalized spaces,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “This additional funding will help unlock the true potential for communities across the state by eliminating environmental and public health threats and serving as a catalyst for economic development.”



Authorized by the West Virginia Legislature in 1997 through the State Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, the BRF can provide funding for a wide range of cleanup activities, including excavating and removing contaminants, treating contaminated soil and groundwater, demolishing contaminated structures, managing stormwater runoff, and installing security measures to prevent trespassing.



Nine other entities in the state received EPA brownfields cleanup and assessment grants, bringing the total awarded to West Virginia to $5.966 million.



The other entities include:



CleanupCity of Morgantown, $500,000:

Cleanup of the White Park Southside

Marshall University Research Corporation, $968,438: Cleanup of the former Flint Pigments Site

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, $500,000: Cleanup of the former Beckley Landfill

Pocahontas County Commission, $497,697: Cleanup of the Leather Company/East Fork Industrial site

Assessment Corporation of the Northern Panhandle, $500,000: Community-wide assessment

City of Fairmont, $500,000: Community-wide assessment

City of Huntington,$500,000: Community-wide assessment

Harrison County Economic Development Corporation, $500,000: Community-wide assessment

Region 2 Planning and Development Council, $500,000: Community-wide assessment