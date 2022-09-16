WVDEP’s REAP announces more than $98,000 in Litter Control grants

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants, Thursday.



The grants were awarded to county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities. 25 applicants were approved for amounts totaling $98,339.



Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50% of civil penalties imposed upon persons convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.



The grant recipients are:



Bancroft, Town of: $2,100

The funding will be used to assist with disposal fees for a town cleanup event.



Beckley Sanitary Board, City of: $5,000

The funding will be used to purchase two in-stream litter control devices.



Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $2,200

The funding will be used to assist with an anti-litter radio campaign for the county.



Fayette County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with dumpster rental, landfill fees, fuel for litter control officer’s vehicle and supplies to conduct county cleanup events.



Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000

The funding will be used to assist with transportation and disposal fees for county cleanup events.



Harrison County Commission: $2,500

The funding will be used to assist with the demolition of one dilapidated structure.



Jackson County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000

The funding will be used to assist with roll-off rental and disposal fees for county cleanup events.



Kanawha County Commission: $4,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for deputy sheriffs and landfill fees for county cleanup events.



Logan County Commission: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with supplies for the County’s litter control day report cleanups.



Mercer County Commission: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.



Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500

The funding will be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.



Milton, City of: $2,500

The funding will be used to assist with the demolition of one dilapidated structure.



Mingo County Commission: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for deputy sheriffs performing litter control activities and garbage bags for county-wide cleanup events.



Parkersburg, City of: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for off duty police officers supervising day report cleanup events.



Pennsboro, City of: $4,739

The funding will be used to assist with the demolition of one dilapidated structure and one city cleanup event.



Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $3,900

The funding will be used to assist with fuel for the litter control officer’s vehicle and advertisements for the County’s litter control and recycling programs.



Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.



Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with fuel and maintenance for vehicles utilized by the County’s litter control officers.



Randolph County Commission: $2,475

The funding will be used to assist with the purchase of trash receptacles for targeted areas around the county.



Wayne County Commission: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.



Webster County Commission: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.



Wetzel County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000

The funding will be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.



Wheeling Water Pollution Control Department, City of: $3,925

The funding will be used to assist with storm drain litter guards and litter prevention signage.



White Hall, Town of: $1,500

The funding will be used to assist with dumpster fees for two town cleanup events.



Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000

The funding be used to assist with uniforms, fuel, and vehicle maintenance for the County’s litter control officer.