WVDNR announce 4th annual lifetime license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.



Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.



“There’s a lot of good things happening in West Virginia and so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season, and the return of the WVDNR’s license giveaway is just one more thing that makes our beautiful state such a great place to hunt and fish,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to encourage all West Virginians and all those who come to our state to get their 2023 license early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”



The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags. The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Winners will be announced in January 2023.



“As the holiday season approaches, we wanted to start our license giveaway even earlier and give folks more time to buy their license,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Only a few lucky winners will be selected, but everyone who buys a license has a chance to win big, so we want to encourage everyone to participate and start planning their hunting and fishing adventures for the new year.”



To enter the giveaway, residents may purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license. Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license. All licenses can be purchased at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license agent.



Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758. If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed. If the recipient has never had a license before, you may need additional information to establish an account.



For more information about the giveaway, rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway.



Additionally, hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The WVDNR’s Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27. To learn more about the contest, visit WVdnr.gov/photocontest.