WVDNR seeking public input for river otter citizen science project

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the start of a new citizen science project to identify the distribution of river otters across the state and is asking members of the public to report sightings through an online survey.



The survey can be completed online or by using the Survey123 mobile application. To learn more about participating in the survey, visit WVdnr.gov/surveys and scroll down to River Otters.



As part of the survey, participants will be asked to report river otter sightings and provide details about the otter’s location, the number of otters observed and what the otter was doing. Submitting a photo of the otter is encouraged.