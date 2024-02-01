WVDNR welcomes 17 new elk to West Virginia

This elk transport comes just two weeks after Gov. Jim Justice announced that the WVDNR would add 40 new elk to the state’s herd in 2024 and create a visitors center and observation tower in Logan County to help tourists and wildlife enthusiasts view elk in a natural setting. A second transport of 23 elk is scheduled to take place in February.



All 40 elk scheduled to be released this year will be transported from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. Partner agencies involved in the capture and release include the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.



The WVDNR launched its Elk Restoration Project in 2016 with the release of 24 elk acquired from the Land Between the Lakes. Since 2018, the WVDNR has introduced 57 elk (15 from Kentucky and 42 from Arizona) to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.



To raise awareness about its elk restoration project, the WVDNR has offered guided elk tours in Logan County where participants can learn more about the history of elk in West Virginia and get a chance to see elk in a natural setting. Tours are offered in September and October each year and often sell out.



To learn more about the WVDNR’s elk restoration program, visit WVdnr.gov/elk. To download a copy of the WVDNR’s Elk Management Plan, visit WVdnr.gov/publications-and-guides.