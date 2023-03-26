WVDNR will stock 68 waters with golden rainbow trout March 28 – April 8. 

Gold Rush Contest

Once again, the WVDNR is giving anglers a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush. Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 trout will receive a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number at WVdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.



“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush every year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”



Purchase a Fishing License

All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVfish.com. Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit WVdnr.gov.



Gold Rush Lodging Discount

To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays between March 15 and April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.