WVDOH accepts bids for 20 projects including I-64 Culloden Interchange

CHARLESTON, WV – An approximately $32 million project to build a new interchange on Interstate 64 near Culloden is among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



The project, made possible through funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, will connect US 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton.



“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction.



The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.



The May 17 letting included the following projects:Marlinton traffic signals (Pocahontas County)Culloden Interchange (Cabell County) (Roads to Prosperity)Rupert sidewalk interchange (Greenbrier County)Statewide pavement markingsEast River Mountain guardrail cable (Mercer County)Barksdale to Sandstone paving (Summers County)Porterwood to Moore Station paving (Tucker County)Romney paving (Hampshire County)Inwood paving (Berkeley County)Corridor H guardrail upgrade (Hardy County)Holden Bridge to Fountain Place Mall paving (Logan County)Slate Road slide repair with piling wall (Wood County)Shinnston sidewalk, pedestrian and bike facilities (Harrison County)Highland Trace Road paving (Greenbrier County)Anmoore Bridge overpass cleaning and painting (Harrison County)Moorefield paving (Hardy County)Baker to McCauley Bridge paving (Hardy County)Bulltown to Falls Mill Road pavingInstitute lighting (Kanawha County)Millesons Mill Bridge cleaning and painting (Hampshire County)Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.

