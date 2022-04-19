WVDOH accepts bids for 24 projects

CHARLESTON, WV – Thirteen highway paving projects are among 24 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



“These paving projects are part of a dedicated resurfacing effort all over the state of West Virginia this construction season,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has allowed the Division of Highways to channel funding into much needed maintenance projects, including paving our roads.”



The paving projects include resurfacing a portion of Washington Street, East in Charleston and paving Interstate 77 near Airport Road in Beckley.



The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.



The April 12 letting included the following projects:

Mowish property drainage correction (Wood County)McCulloch Drive lighting project (Raleigh County)Burnsville to Roanoke Road paving (Lewis County)Washington Street, East paving (Kanawha County)Cold Run to Cass paving (Pocahontas County)Pennsboro Streetscape project (Ritchie County)Harman Road paving (Randolph County)Woodland to Cresap Road paving (Marshall County)Charles Town to Halltown paving (Jefferson County)Beckys Creek to Huttonsville paving (Randolph County)Mt. Hope Streetscape project (Fayette County)Tabler Station interchange improvements (Berkeley County)Inwood to Tabler Station paving (Berkeley County)Cloverdale to Saint Marys Road paving (Pleasants County)Sawmill Road slide repair (Logan County)Highland Avenue paving (Wood County)Belleville to Lubeck Road paving (Wood County)Valley Head T-Beam bridge replacement (Randolph County)Childers Run traffic signals (Upshur County)Keenan Road paving (Monroe County)Kingwood Main Street traffic signals (Preston County)County Route 9 overpass bridge cleaning and painting (Cabell County)Middle Fork Bridge replacement (Kanawha County)Interstate 77 to Airport Road paving (Raleigh County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.