WVDOH accepts bids for Raleigh County US 19 upgrade, 14 other construction projects

CHARLESTON, WV – A large construction project to upgrade US 19 to three lanes from Shady Spring to Beaver is among 15 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



The project will be funded by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



“This project will greatly improve access for local people and travelers along an extremely congested section of US 19,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction.



Projects on the July 11 letting include:

US 19 three-lane upgrade, Shady Spring to Beaver. (Raleigh County)ADA curb ramps, Spring Valley, West Huntington, Huntington, and Westmoreland. (Cabell and Wayne counties)Elk Creek East Bridge renovation. (Harrison County)ADA curb ramps, Chapmanville, Omar, and Switzer. (Logan County)State Street streetscape project, Madison. (Boone County)Cedar Grove sidewalk renovations. (Kanawha County)Interstate 77 paving, US 50 to Williamstown Pike. (Wood County)WV 28 paving, Crystal Valley to Blues Beach. (Hampshire County)Upgrade and widening on Van Voorhis Road. (Monongalia County)US 50 paving. (Grant County)District 8 guardrail replacement. (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties)Exit ramp upgrades and widening, Interstate 79 Exit 124. (Harrison County)Interstate 79 interchange renovations, Burnsville interchange. (Braxton County)Everettville Bridge replacement. (Monongalia County)US 33 Sheriff Fred Gaudet Bridge, eastbound and westbound renovation. (Upshur County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.