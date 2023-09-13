WVDOH accepts bids to permanently fix Hinton sinkhole, 29 other projects

Projects on the July 11 letting include:

WV 20 paving, Bluestone Lake to Hinton. (Summers County)Fifth Street ADA curb ramps. (Cabell County)Flowing Springs exit improvements, WV 9. (Jefferson County)Interstate 79 paving, Burnsville to Weston Road. (Braxton and Gilmer counties)WV 259 paving, Halterman Hollow to Mathias. (Hardy County)WV 97 paving, Saulsville to Maben. (Wyoming County)US 219 paving, Lillydale Back Creek to Bud Ridge. (Monroe County)Harper Road paving. (Raleigh County)USMC PFC D. Marshall Memorial Bridge replacement. (Wood County)District 7 guardrail replacement. (Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties)Hinton Brier Branch Culvert replacement, Hinton. (Summers County) (Roads to Prosperity)Harper Road traffic signals. (Raleigh County)US 119 paving, Hodgesville to Philippi Road. (Barbour County)US 19 paving, Fayette county line to Mt. Lookout. (Nicholas County)Ohio River Island National Wildlife Refuge paving, Waverly Road. (Wood County)WV 115 paving, Ranson to North Mildred. (Jefferson County)US 50 paving, Wood County line to Bear Run. (Ritchie County)Paving, US 50 and WV 18. (Doddridge County)Reedy Bridge replacement. (Roane County)WV 4 paving, Gassaway to Sutton Road. (Braxton County)WV 259 paving, Mt. Airy to Lehew. (Hampshire County)WV 112 paving, Ingleside to Oakvale. (Mercer County)New Cumberland Bridge renovations. (Hancock County)WV 259 paving, Wardensville to Hampshire County line. (Hardy County)Twin Bridges No. 2 renovations, WV 7. (Wetzel County)Bristol Bridge replacements, eastbound and westbound, US 50. (Harrison County)Farmdale Sidewalk extension pedestrian and bicycle facility. (Cabell County)Caperton Rail Trail repaving, Star City. (Monongalia County)Gimlet Hollow Overpass Bridge replacement, Interstate 64. (Cabell and Wayne counties)Grasslick Creek Arch Bridge replacement. (Jackson County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.