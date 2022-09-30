WVDOH awards 13 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV – Seven paving projects, two bridge replacement projects and two projects to install ADA-compliant curb cuts were among 13 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.



The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.



Contracts awarded in September were:

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on 29th Street Road in Huntington, with a bid of $413,508.98.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Daniels to Grandview Road in Raleigh County, with a bid of $606,871.60.

SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project on West Main Street in Grafton, with a bid of $181,073.

SQP Construction Group Inc. was also low bidder on an ADA ramp project in Harrison and Marion counties, with a bid of $1,299,159.

J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project on Georgetown Road in Lewis County, with a bid of $515,099.72.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail replacement project in District 6, with a bid of $1,135,976.50.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was also low bidder on a guardrail replacement project in District 10, with a bid of $1,388,267.

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Cove Road in Hancock County, with a bid of $912,989.55.

Strawser Construction Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety in Nicholas County, with a bid of $1,037,394.90.

Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Clifford Family Memorial Bridge in White Sulphur Springs, with a bid of $5,645,000.

PDK Construction Inc. was low bidder on a signage project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County, with a bid of $3,049,660.05.

Rock Forge Bridge Co. LLC was low bidder on a contract to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 in Wyoming County, with a bid of $1,938,902.



Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.

