WVDOH awards contract for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole

CHARLESTON, WV – A project completing permanent repairs to a sinkhole along WV 20 in Hinton is among 26 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, September 28, 2023.



Orders Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for $4,249,398 to install a new, permanent drainage system under WV 20 n Hinton to carry Brier Branch under the road. The project will be funded by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



“This will be a permanent rerouting of the stream and a closure of the old drainage structure,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “It’s a permanent fix.”



In June 2022, a large sinkhole opened along WV 20 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed. WVDOH work crews put in a temporary drainage structure and filled the hole, but heavy rains washed out the temporary repair in November 2022.



WVDOH crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made. In January 2023, crews filled the hole with enough rock and dirt to fill an Olympic size swimming pool until permanent repairs can be made.



Once the permanent repair is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed.



Projects awarded on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, include:

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on US 19 from the Fayette County line to Mt. Lookout, with a bid of $10,799,543.04. (Nicholas County)Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project in the Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge, with a bid of $544,045. (Wood County)Davis H. Elliot Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a traffic signal project on Harper Road, with a bid of $2,050,000. (Raleigh County)Orders Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to finish repairs to the Hinton sinkhole, with a bid of $4,249,398. (Summers County)Penn Line Service Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail replacement project in District 7, with a bid of $695,294.43. (Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties)Rock Forge Bridge Company was low bidder on a contract to replace the USMC PFC D. Marshall Memorial Bridge, with a bid of $5,412,011.22. (Wood County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Harper Road, with a bid of $787,121.25. (Raleigh County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on US 219 from Lillydale Baclk Creek to Bud Ridge, with a bid of $1,200,305.70. (Monroe County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 259 from Halterman Hollow to Mathias, with a bid of $917,371.48. (Hardy County)J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 79 from Burnsville to Weston Road, with a bid of $1,803,042.20. (Braxton and Gilmer counties)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was low bidder on an improvement project at the Flowing Springs exit on WV 9, with a bid of $1,070,497.90. (Jefferson County)J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on US 119 from Hodgesville to Philippi Road, with a bid of $968,256.94. (Barbour County)Wolf Creek Contracting Company LLC was low bidder on an ADA ramp project on Fifth Street, with a bid of $1,163,645. (Cabell County)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 259 from Mt. Airy to Lehew, with a bid of $1,072,868. (Hampshire County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 112 from Ingleside to Oakvale, with a bid of $909,475.10. (Mercer County)Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on paving project on WV 4 form Gassaway to Sutton Road, with a bid of $1,461,727.59. (Braxton County)Rock Forge Bridge Company was low bidder on a project to replace the Reedy Bridge, with a bid of $3,808,507.91. (Roane County)Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on US 50 and WV 18, with a bid of $1,394,943. (Doddridge County)Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on US 50 from the Wood County line to Bear Run, with a bid of $14,984. (Ritchie County)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 115 from Ranson to North Mildred, with a bid of $631,998. (Jefferson County)Tempo Construction LLC was low bidder on a renovation project on the New Cumberland Bridge, with a bid of $58,874. (Hancock County)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 259 from Wardensville to the Hampshire County line, with a bid of $1,296,983.25. (Hardy County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 20 from Bluestone Lake to Hinton, with a bid of $1,822,540.31. (Summers County)Tempo Construction LLC was low bidder on a renovation project on the Twin Bridges on WV 7, with a bid of $84,383.60. (Wetzel County)Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Bristol Bridges on US 50, with a bid of $24,461,000. (Harrison County)Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Gimlet Hollow Overpass Bridge on Interstate 64, with a bid of $37,798,745. (Cabell and Wayne counties)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.