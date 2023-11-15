WVDOH awards contracts for Beckley Z-Way and other work

CHARLESTON, WV – A major portion of the Beckley Z-Way bypass project and replacement of an aging Ohio County bridge are among 32 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Monday, November 13, 2023. Both projects are paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a construction project from Shady Spring to Beaver on the Beckley Z-Way bypass project, with a bid of $53,986,068.38. The 3.6-mile project will connect the intersection of US 19 and WV 3 at Shady Spring with US 19 at Beaver. It will connect with another section of the Z-Way planned from Beaver to South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.



The Z-Way projects are designed to alleviate congestion on US 19 through the communities of Beaver, Shady Spring, and into Beckley.



Also on Monday, November 13, 2023, the WVDOH awarded a contract to Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company for $2,664,328.25 to replace the Playground Bridge on US 40 east of Elm Grove. The bridge was built in 1917 and subject to a rehabilitation project in 1989, but is currently under weight restrictions. Failure to replace the bridge will result in an eight-mile detour.



Both projects were awarded from a bid letting conducted Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



Other projects awarded on Monday, November 13, 2023, include:

SQP Construction Group Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install ADA compliant curb ramps in Milton, with a bid of $468,275. (Cabell County)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Arden to Nollville, with a bid of $1,045,125.40. (Berkeley County)SQP Construction Group Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install ADA compliant curb ramps in Guyandotte with a bid of $909,912. (Cabell County)C. William Hetzer Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 480 from Ridge Road to Morgan Grove, with a bid of $716,430.20. (Jefferson County)Titan Industrial Services Inc. was the low bidder on a project to clean and paint the Katy Truss Bridge, with a bid of $321,225. (Marion County)J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a project to rehabilitate Corridor H from Aggregates to Kerens, with a bid of $11,393,374.64. (Randolph County)Pritchard Signal & Light Company was the low bidder to install lighting on Interstate 79 at the Sutton/Gassaway interchange, with a bid of $2,231,340. (Braxton County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on US 219 from Frankford to Renick Road, with a bid of $2,043,809.27. (Greenbrier County)Bear Contracting LLC was the low bidder on a paving project on Exit 146 southbound exit ramp on Interstate 79, with a bid of $282,749.55 (Monongalia County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 99 from Bolt to Glen Daniel, with a bid of $1,057,629.40. (Raleigh County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Camp Creek to Dunns, with a bid of $1, 268,946.49. (Mercer County)Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project of WV 20 from Bolair to Webster Springs Road, with a bid of $1,606,576.35. (Webster County)Titan Industrial Services Inc. was the low bidder on a project to renovate the Corporal Jerry Lee Halpenny and PFC Michael Alonzo Wells Memorial Bridge, with a bid of $822,711.24. (Harrison County)Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace guardrails in District 6, with a bid of $1,155,334. (Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties)Triton Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a renovation project on the Pleasant Hill Bridge on Interstate 68, with a bid of $1,720,000. (Monongalia County)J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 20 from Rock Cave to Adrian Road, with a bid of $658,422.73. (Upshur County)PDK Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a project to install signs along US 22, with a bid of $2,829,527. (Brooke and Hancock counties)West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 16 from Fayetteville to Old Route 38 Road, with a bid of $1,010,569.17. (Fayette County)C. William Hetzer Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 9 from Hedgesville to Welltown, with a bid of $920,931.39. (Berkeley County)Bear Contracting LLC was the low bidder on a paving project from Vandalia to Georgetown Road, with a bid of $979,175.85. (Lewis County)Bear Contracting LLC was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 34 from Teays Valley to Winfield, with a bid of $1,213,152.30. (Putnam County)Triton Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a pipe project on US 19 in Mt. Nebo, with a bid of $2,939,275. (Nicholas County)W-L Construction & Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 29 from Hoy Road to Voits Road, with a bid of $1,042,658.80/ (Hampshire County)Rock Forge Bridge Company LLC was the low bidder on a project to replace the Cook Bridge on WV 7, with a bid of $2,643,974.93. (Wetzel County)Elite Contractors Inc. was the low bidder on a project to clean and paint the Joe Bug Marcum Bridge, with a bid of $483,340. (Mingo County)Kelly Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on WV 14 from Division Street to Fifth Street, with a bid of $1,516,615. (Wood County)West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on US 33 from Hereford to Marshall Road, with a bid of $5,517,113.36. (Jackson County)Stone Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project of WV 26 from Valley Point to Wollen Mills, with a bid of $1,243,373.84. (Preston County)Orders Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the Patterson Creek Bridge, with a bid of $6,820,586.58.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.