WVDOH awards contracts for seven paving projects throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – Seven paving projects are among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on between Thursday, July 28, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.



The paving projects were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and are part of an aggressive summer paving campaign being conducted by the WVDOH.



“Money from the Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, in addition to other funding, has allowed us to put together an aggressive paving plan,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “In the six years since Gov. Justice took office, the WVDOH has been able to pave 7,445 miles of West Virginia’s 27,700 miles of paved roads.”



Contracts awarded from the July 12 bid letting were:

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project in Ravenswood in Jackson County. Low bid was $1,911,559.60.West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Webster Road in Nicholas County. Low bid was $1,393,583.48.Jefferson Asphalt Products Co. Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Daniels Road in Jefferson County. Low bid was $393,255.75.Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on a renovation project on the WV 93 Scherr Overpass. Low bid was $6,283,965.Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Bear Run and Ellenboro in Ritchie County. Low bid was $5,764,599.35.Phoenix Excavating LLC was low bidder on a project to install ADA ramps in Calhoun and Ritchie counties. Low bid was $392,820.West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Micco and Rossmore in Logan County. Low bid was $935,551.75.Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace guardrails in District 7. Low bid was $754,331.17.West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Coaldale and Bramwell Road in Mercer County. Low bid was $1,209,845.80.Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a project to pave Corridor G between the Davis Creek and Oakwood Road exits in Kanawha County. Low bid was $6,275,600.35.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.