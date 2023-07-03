WVDOH awards paving contracts

Contracts awarded in June included:Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Inc. was low bidder on a project to relocate and replace the Big Tribble Bridge, with a bid of $2,914,042.05. (Marshall County)SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project in Meadow Bridge and the local area, with a bid of $700,065. (Fayette and Greenbrier counties)SQP Construction Group Inc. was also low bidder on an ADA ramp project in the Hedgesville area, with a bid of $282,637. (Berkeley County)SQP Construction Group Inc. was also low bidder on an ADA ramp project in the Ridgeley area, with a bid of $749,804. (Mineral County)R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project on Main Street in Clay, with a bid of $201,522. (Clay County)West Virginia Paving was low bidder on a project to repave Interstate 79 between the Big Otter and Frametown Road exits, with a bid of $37,682,293.39. (Braxton and Clay counties)Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co. was low bidder on and ADA ramp project on East Street in Parkersburg, with a bid of $472,083. (Wood County)SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project in Grafton and Flemington, with a bid of $606,851. (Taylor County)ALL Concrete Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the McKown Creek Arch Bridge, with a bid of $2,359,868.26. (Roane County)Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail replacement project in District 9, with a bid of $1,447,408.Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was also low bidder on a guardrail replacement project in District 4, with a bid of $1,367,287.70.Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on an ADA ramp project on US 33 in Ripley, Ravenswood, and Cottageville, with a bid of $501,550. (Jackson County)SMH Construction Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Paint Creek Arch Bridge, with a bid of $1,807,363.11. (Fayette County)A.L.L. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the wastewater treatment system at WVDOH District 5 Headquarters in Burlington, with a bid of $969,550.55. (Mineral County)Kanawha Stone Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to build part of the Beckley Z-Way bypass between Beaver and South Eisenhower Drive, with a bid of $56,754,542.80. (Raleigh County) (Roads to Prosperity)Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on traffic signal project on Vermillion Street in Athens, with a bid of $297,996. (Mercer County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.